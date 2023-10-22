Delivery driver damaged petrol station

A DISTRICT court judge told a delivery driver that he didn’t ‘cover himself in glory’ after he damaged the canopy of a petrol station and didn’t report it.

Piotr Rys (42) of The Lodge Upper Rd, Ballinacurra, Cork pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to report the incident, in Clonakilty over two years ago.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that on August 6th 2021 gardaí in Clonakilty received a report of a delivery van having collided with the canopy of a petrol station.

‘CCTV examined showed that a piece of metal fell off from the canopy. He failed to report the incident to any staff member or gardaí. His vehicle was identified and his company nominated him as the driver,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

‘The incident happened at the SuperValu petrol station at around 6.30am. He hit the canopy with his vehicle and when he got out there was no one around but he did ring his boss to report it,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He has been in Ireland three years, is a hard worker and drives lorries for a living. He realises he should have reported the incident.’ Judge James McNulty said Mr Rys ‘didn’t cover himself in glory’ by not reporting it.

He convicted and fined him €500 but spared him the disqualification and took into consideration the other charge.