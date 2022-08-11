Dedicated signs for new 470km cycle route to Beara peninsula

CYCLISTS are being encouraged to cycle the 470km from Youghal to Beara after the installation of new dedicated signposts.

The Irish leg of a network of high-quality cycle routes across Europe has been completed with the addition of the signposts.

The section of EuroVelo 1 follows the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula and was recently completed by Cork County Council in partnership with Sport Ireland.

EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long distance tourists to locals, without the need for maps or electronic devices. It directs cyclists away from busier areas and uses quieter roads where possible. The blue and white signposts are clearly recognisable and can be understood by all.

EuroVelo 1 – also known as the Atlantic Coast Route – spans European countries from Norway to Portugal. It includes 2,300km of rugged Irish coastline, taking in 11 scenic counties, including Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.

Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins said: ‘With the completion of this signage programme, we have joined a group of seven other European member states, as well as 10 other counties in Ireland, spanned by the EuroVelo 1 route. Cork County Council is a strong promoter of sustainable and healthy means of travel, both for commuting and for leisure.’

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the Council recognises the growing importance of cycling as a means of transport and as a way of enhancing tourism. ‘The county of Cork is home to 19% of the country’s coastline and cycling the EuroVelo 1 route is a wonderful way to explore it. The route has been carefully chosen with input from local Council offices across the county and is based on the Eurovelo standard set by the European Cyclists Federation.’