Deadline for sports cash

THE deadline for applications to the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, has been extended from mid-February Monday, 1st March. Welcoming the extension, FG Senator Tim Lombard (pictured) said: ‘I have recently been contacted by a number of Cork clubs who were finding it difficult to finalise high-quality applications due to the Christmas break combined with the increased Covid restrictions.

These applications can be a lengthy process, with significant amounts of legal documentation and written agreements for clubs to obtain. The extended March deadline will provide some breathing room to applicants who were going to find it difficult to achieve the original deadline.’

The programme supports thousands of clubs and communities across the country. Senator Lombard added: ‘At least €40m will be made available under the current round of funding, and the extended March deadline will allow our Cork sporting bodies to complete applications for a portion of these funds which will greatly benefit our local communities.’