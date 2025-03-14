Daytime clubbing for adults over 30 in the INEC in Killarney

ANYONE who has ever wanted to enjoy the thrill of a nightclub without the pain of a late night will be interested in an event taking place in the INEC in Killarney this year.

‘The 30+ Club’ is a nightclub experience aimed at early risers, with a 5pm start and 9pm finish allowing for those who prefer an early night the chance to enjoy the club experience.

‘We have been blown away by the incredible response to these events and we simply can’t keep up with the demand – tickets sell out within days of going on sale,’ said organiser Barry O’Kane.

‘We’re seeing a really broad range of people coming to us, from those who want to party but still parent the next day, to hen parties, right through to people that haven’t been to a club in 20 years and want to re-live the magic of their youth.’

Strictly for over 30s, the event will feature nostalgic hits from the 1980s-00s across a range of genres.

Tickets are €18.35, on sale now via inec.ie.

Photo ID is required for all patrons regardless of age.

The Killarney launch party will take place Saturday May 3rd, from 5pm-9pm.