Darrara Agri College mooted as location for Clon digital hub

A VACANT building fully equipped with communications services at Clonakilty Agricultural College could provide the area with a digital hub, according to a Cork senator.

Sen Tim Lombard said the lack of a digital hub in Clonakilty is a huge drawback for the town in an era of promoting remote working during Covid-19.

‘To compound that, a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine purpose building at Darrara is lying idle there for almost a decade,’ said Senator Tim Lombard.

‘We need to get this building – which is fully equipped with communication services – back into use. It is an ideal location for a digital hub and the benefits to Clonakilty and its hinterlands would be immense.’

Sen Lombard said a digital hub strategy is being rolled out throughout the county and towns such as Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Bantry are already operating successful digital hubs like Ludgate and the Brookpark Business Centre.

‘Unfortunately, Clonakilty does not have that opportunity at the moment.’

Sen Lombard said that in order to implement a real strategy on working from home, it has to involve the local authorities working with the State to utilise all opportunities available.