Danny backs his brother

CLLR Danny Collins has declared for his brother’s Independent Ireland party.

He was first co-opted as an Independent councillor in 2016, filling the seat vacated by his brother Michael, who was elected to Dáil Eireann.

Danny was re-elected in 2019, but this year he will be standing for the party led by Michael.

Another brother, John Collins, will be seeking election for the first time in the Bandon Kinsale district.

Meanwhile, the owner of Piper’s Funfair intends to stand as an independent candidate in June’s local elections.

‘I will be going in as a complete underdog but I will give it 100%,’ said Brendan Piper.

‘I want to give back to the people who stood by us when we had issues with Cork County Council over the Funfair and the Showman’s Wagon over the past number of years.

‘If I do get elected, one of my priorities is to get Piper’s Funfair re-instated in Kinsale.’