Daniel O'Brien aiming for Mr Personality title

IT’S been a lively few weeks in Carbery Macra! Members enjoyed a fascinating tour of Macroom Buffalo, while Caheragh Macra hosted a fantastic music bingo night full of laughs and spot prizes.

Kilmeen Macra’s jiving lessons in the Village Inn, Enniskeane were a great success, drawing a big crowd and plenty of dance moves!

Looking ahead, all roads lead to Kilkenny on April 25–26th for the Mr Personality Festival Weekend where Carbery will be proudly represented by Daniel O’Brien of Ballinascarthy.

Bantry Macra will host a quiz fundraiser for the West Cork Jesters taking place in the in the Ouvane Falls, Ballylicky Bantry starting at 8pm. All welcome.

We’re also gearing up for the National Talent Competition Final on Sunday, May 4th in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Blarney.

Carbery members will showcase their skills in five of the seven categories, including solo singing, set dancing, and instrumental music – a testament to the talent in the region.

Come along and support our performers – it will be a brilliant event!