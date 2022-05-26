News

Culvert upgrade to resolve flooding at Skibbereen's Cork Road

May 26th, 2022 5:56 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Flooding at Cork Road could be a thing of the past when the new culvert is put in place.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan TD has announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for flood relief work to a culvert at Cork Road in Skibbereen.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved additional funding of €41,211 for the replacement of the existing culvert and upgrade of existing piped system at the N71 Cork Road.  This funding is in addition to €237,009 previously approved bringing the total funding allocation by the OPW for these works to €278,220.

 

