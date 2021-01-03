News

CUH urge public to contact GPs first due to delays at Emergency Dept

January 3rd, 2021 12:35 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Members of the public are being asked to contact their GP or SouthDoc before attending the ED at CUH

The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

Patient care is paramount in CUH. Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

  • General Practitioner / South Doc
  • Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork - Opening hrs. 8:00am to 6.00pm - Telephone - 021-4926900
  • Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital - Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:30pm - Telephone 027 50133
  • Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital - Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:00 pm - Telephone 022 – 58506.

Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.

