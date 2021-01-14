Crosshaven to leave the lights on longer

CHRISTMAS may be over for now, but that’s not stopping the people of Crosshaven who have decided to keep their lights lit for another month to help lift the mood of the community.

And it has already received the thumbs up from people in the area who have commented on how great the lights were over the Christmas period.

Organisers Crosshaven Association and Crosshaven Development have even set up a GoFundMe account to help pay the electricity bill for January and donations are already flooding in and have already surpassed their target. The lights are funded 100% by the community.

‘We have taken this step, as we all need a bit of a ‘boost’ with the long winter in front of us and Covid-19 is not helping. Let us have our magical village lit up for another month,’ said local Cllr Audrey Buckley

‘We have been asked if residents could donate to the electricity bills for the lights being on for an extra month. As Crosshaven Association pays for the electricity in the Square, this would help pay for the electric bill and monthly fee.’ See ‘Crosshaven Extending Our Christmas Season’ on GoFundMe for more details.