Crosshaven fort gears up for re-opening in summer 2024

A RECENT grant of €160,000 for Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven means that renovations within the barracks are now possible, a meeting heard last week.

The meeting was held by Cork County Council and members of the Camden Fort Meagher group to share updates regarding the ongoing advancements at the fort, which remains inaccessible to visitors as essential restoration work is being undertaken.

The popular tourist attraction was closed this summer due to staffing issues, and the need to carry out necessary structural works.

Cork County Council previously said that the attraction will become the responsibility of the Carrigaline Municipal District. The fort has been the star of the RTÉ series Ultimate Hell Week and its famous coastal views attract tourists there annually.

‘The grant of €160,000 came from the historic structures fund and the renovations of the barracks, which were built in the 1860s, involve excavating over 7ft of fill material from the earthen roof, fixing the roof drainage system, repairing stone and brickwork, raking out and repointing of the stone joints and applying a new waterproof tanking system to ensure the structure’s waterproof integrity,’ said a Council spokesperson.

‘Their endeavours aim to safeguard and enhance a portion of this historic edifice for the greater enjoyment of the public and the local community. The site work is expected to continue until the fourth quarter of 2023.’

The spokesperson added that although not all sections of Camden Fort Meagher are accessible to the public on visitor days, a significant part of visitors’ time is spent within the barracks, where exhibitions, events, civil wedding ceremonies and visitor amenities are hosted.

‘Regrettably, due to the ongoing scope of the restoration project, these areas cannot be accessed by the public, which in turn prevents the fort from opening its doors to visitors at present.’ However, both Cork County Council and the Camden Fort Meagher volunteers will work together to prepare for the fort’s reopening to visitors in early 2024.

‘We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors once again to Camden Fort Meagher, where they can discover all that the fort has to offer, from its historical significance to partaking in enjoyable and captivating events at this remarkable heritage site, whilst taking in the awe-inspiring views of Cork Harbour.’