Crook is open after closures due to Covid

THE temporary closure of three businesses on the pier in Crookhaven due to close Covid-19 contacts has had a surprisingly positive impact in the locality.

The closure of O’Sullivan’s bar, shop and Nottage’s restaurant is undoubtedly an economic blow to the popular tourism destination, but the manager, Linda Kennedy, said people have been incredibly supportive.

‘People I worked with in the bar 30 years ago – who have been vaccinated – have been ringing up and offering to do a few shifts,’ she said, after it was confirmed that they had eight close contacts.

O’Sullivan’s Bar is hoping to reopen on Thursday August 5th. Meanwhile, staff – who are fully vaccinated or have non-close contact status, as well as a negative PCR test result – will open Nottage’s with a limited menu from Thursday July 29th.

Emma Jepson, the proprietor of the nearby Crookhaven Inn, which was closed for 48 hours, said: ‘There is Covid everywhere in society but we are all following the guidelines.

‘Everyone is taking care, and every business is looking after their customers.’

Mark Daunt, proprietor of the Barleycove Beach Hotel, confirmed that they did close for one night ‘just in case’, but he said they have also reopened because they do not have any close contacts.