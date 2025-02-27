Macroom Credit Union supports storm-struck farmers

THE chief executive of Macroom Credit Union has said it is supporting farmers in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn through it’s Cultivate initiative.

Storm Éowyn left a trail of destruction across farms in Ireland, with many farmers faced with serious damage to sheds, fencing and essential infrastructure.

‘With the storm now behind us, the focus shifts to repairing the damage and getting farms back on track,’ said Macroom Credit Union chief executive Seamus Hogan.

He said that credit unions pride themselves on standing by their members at all times, especially when they are facing difficulties and explained said the credit union’s farm loan provides unsecured finance up to €75,000 for a wide range of uses, including building repairs.

‘Farming is tough enough without setbacks like Storm Éowyn,’ he said, adding that these challenges are becoming more frequent. ‘Macroom Credit Union is on the ground and understands these realities.’

Cultivate is a collaborative finance credit union lending initiative designed specifically for farmers, offering short to medium-term finance through local, community-focused credit unions.