Credit Union phishing scam alert

February 10th, 2023 4:12 PM

By Dylan Mangan

People are advised to never give personal details over the phone. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A PHISHING scam alert has been issued by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

The scam consists of a fraudster sending a text message and/or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been put on hold or locked.

Recipients are then asked to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or they are asked for their personal details over the phone.

A statement from the ICLU said that they 'would like to emphasise that credit unions will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone.'

They also advised not to give any account details to a caller or to click on a link in a text message under any circumstances.

If anyone is in doubt about any message they receive in relation to their credit union account, they should contact their local credit union directly.

