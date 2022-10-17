Cream of the crop: farmers of the year are revealed

THIS year’s much-anticipated West Cork Farming Awards were announced in front of a gathering of 180 people.

The eighth annual event held by The Southern Star, with the Celtic Ross Hotel and in association with Ifac, took place last Friday afternoon in the Rosscarbery hotel.

Southern Star MD Sean Mahon reminded the gathering that the awards started in 2014 with the sole intention of ‘recognising, publicising and celebrating the men, women, families and businesses that make farming such a vital part of West Cork life.’

The title of Young Farmer of the Year went to Stewart Jennings, Rossmore; Dairy Farmer of the Year was presented to George Deane, Skibbereen; and Albert Helen, Ballinascarthy was awarded the title of Drystock Farmer of the Year.

The Diversification award went to Chris O’Sullivan of Goats Path Farm and Pod Park, Ahakista who unfor- tunately couldn’t attend the ceremony but he said he was ‘over the moon with the win’ and pointed out that ‘diver- sification is very important in sustaining a future on small farms in West Cork.’

Presentations were also made to previously announced winners, James O’Mahony, Kilcrohane, Hall of Fame award and the Luceys, Canovee, Macroom who won the new Farming Family award.

Judges, who had an especially difficult task this year given the calibre of entries, were: Tom Curran, head of advisory services Teagasc; JJ Walsh, business advisor; Caroline Murphy, West Cork Eggs and Marguerite Crowley of West Cork Farm Tours.

Special guest and keynote speaker was IFA president Tim Cullinan who described West Cork as a ‘powerhouse of Irish agriculture.’

The Tipperary farmer highlighted how the area is steeped in farming history. He reminded the audience how exactly 56 years ago last week a group of 16 farmers left Bantry to walk to Dublin in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the voice of Irish farmers.

‘That was back in 1966 and it’s clear how much things have changed since then,’ he said.

He complimented the structure of the four local co-ops, Drinagh, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Bandon, the relationship with Carbery and the value placed on produce.

He also spoke of the importance of local food producers and name checked Clonakilty Black Pudding, Staunton’s, Irish Yogurts and Shannonvale, just to mention a few.

He described the West Cork farming model as unique and sustainable.

‘It’s a model that’s not mirrored anywhere around the world,’ he said.

All guests went home with goody bags which included Carbery cheese, Glenilen yoghurt, and Five Farms cream liqueur.

For more on the award winners and their farms see www.southernstar.ie/farmingawards.