‘Crap’ timing for demolition of Kinsale’s old loos

KINSALE is to get brand new public toilets after the old toilets next to the tourist office, which were previously described by one councillor as ‘archaic’, were recently demolished.

The old loos were often criticised by both councillors and visitors as being out of date and akin to something from the World War II era.

Brand new toilets are being earmarked for the same location, while two disabled access toilets will be installed in the interim.

However, some local businesses criticised the timing of the demolition, which happened in the middle of Easter week, when the town experienced an influx of tourists.

The owners of chocolate shop Koko Kinsale, across the road from the public toilets, said that they while they welcome plans for new toilets in the town, they weren’t given any notice from the Council about demolition works.

‘As a business right opposite the building, we were given no notice of the works and are now left facing what should be our busiest week of the year,’ they posted online.

‘Trying to put this into context we make around 25%-30% of our yearly income in that week alone. We’re a small family-run business employing local people and Easter week is crucial for the survival of our business.’

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said it was agreed with the elected members of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District that the public toilets, adjacent to the car park, were ‘unfit for use’.

The Council then arranged for them to be demolished.

‘Two disabled access toilets will be delivered and arrangements will be made to have these open to the public as soon as possible.’

‘The Council is at the planning and design stage for the construction of new permanent toilets and when this process is complete the project will be brought to the elected members and the public for comment.’

Chairperson of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG), said that this project has been on the agenda for a long time.

‘But as we know it is only when funding becomes available that we can proceed. The temporary toilets will be installed on the old site while we wait for the new toilets to be built,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Like all building projects, there are boxes to be ticked regarding planning but we look forward now to this project being initiated as soon as possible.’

Meanwhile, plans by a local to install ‘posh loos’ in Kinsale have not moved forward after they were first mooted two years ago.

John Nagle launched ‘U-luu’ in 2021 and set up his first posh loos in Clifden in Co Galway and indicated that he was looking to set up similar toilets in both Kinsale and Cork city. However, so far plans for the posh loos have not materialised.