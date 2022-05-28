News

Crann Centre launches Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022

May 28th, 2022 10:04 AM

By Southern Star Team

At the launch of the Crann’s Walk ‘n’ Roll were: (front, from left): Sophie O’Driscoll, Alana Lyons and Hazel Connolly, pupils from Cloghroe NS. (Middle, from left): Aaron Delaney, David Griffin, Lisa Kellher and Andy Howell and (back, from left): Joellen Owers, Kely Kenny (RedFM), Mary Rose O’Driscoll and Liam Dorney.

The Crann Centre recently launched Crann’s Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022 to raise much needed funds to help them to complete Ireland’s first fully inclusive and accessible playground and leisure area at their premises in Ovens, Co Cork for people with neuro-physical disabilities, and their families, to enjoy.

It will cost €500,000 to complete the project and all monies raised from Walk ‘n’ Roll will go towards the project.

Individuals, families, business and primary school classes are being asked to participate in the Crann Walk ‘n’ Roll this year by completing ‘5k Their Way’ between June 1st and June 19th.

Participants can choose to wheel, cycle, run, jog, walk or swim, and they can opt to do the 5k at once, or to break it up into smaller distances over a number of days between June 1st and June 19th next.

This year, a special appeal is being made for one class from every primary school in Cork and Kerry to participate in Walk ‘n’ Roll and to help deliver an inclusive playground that will be fully accessible and available for use by people with neuro-physical disabilities and their friends.

Each participating class will receive an education pack for in-class use that is designed to develop an awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by people with physical disabilities and includes tips on how to make the school and play environments more inclusive.

Participants can learn more about Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022 and register to take part at www.cranncentre.ie

