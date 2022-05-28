Crann Centre launches Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022

The Crann Centre recently launched Crann’s Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022 to raise much needed funds to help them to complete Ireland’s first fully inclusive and accessible playground and leisure area at their premises in Ovens, Co Cork for people with neuro-physical disabilities, and their families, to enjoy.

It will cost €500,000 to complete the project and all monies raised from Walk ‘n’ Roll will go towards the project.

Individuals, families, business and primary school classes are being asked to participate in the Crann Walk ‘n’ Roll this year by completing ‘5k Their Way’ between June 1st and June 19th.

Participants can choose to wheel, cycle, run, jog, walk or swim, and they can opt to do the 5k at once, or to break it up into smaller distances over a number of days between June 1st and June 19th next.

This year, a special appeal is being made for one class from every primary school in Cork and Kerry to participate in Walk ‘n’ Roll and to help deliver an inclusive playground that will be fully accessible and available for use by people with neuro-physical disabilities and their friends.

Each participating class will receive an education pack for in-class use that is designed to develop an awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by people with physical disabilities and includes tips on how to make the school and play environments more inclusive.

Participants can learn more about Walk ‘n’ Roll 2022 and register to take part at www.cranncentre.ie