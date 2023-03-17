News

Crafty Clonakilty pupils win schools’ enterprise award

March 17th, 2023 7:05 AM

Jamie O’Donovan, Maximilian Menovsky and Denis Ciobanu, from Clonakilty Communnity College, who created the firm ‘Timberworks’, were named winners of the Schools Enterprise Progamme. The awards are run by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, and were held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. (Photo Darragh Kane)

THREE students from Clonakilty Community College took the overall prize at this week’s West Cork Student Enterprise finals which were held in Rosscarbery.

‘Timberworks’, the students’ unique handcrafted seasonal decorative products for the home, were inspired by nature and sustainability. The winning trio will now represent the Cork West Local Enterprise Office at this year’s national final on Friday May 5th in Croke Park. 

More than 350 students from nine participating local schools took part this year. 

The enterprise education initiative, funded through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 local enterprise offices, saw over 25,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part this year. 

Maximilian Menovsky, Jamie O’Donovan and Denis Ciobanu have been building Timberworks since September. The idea for the business came from products which their own families and friends were seeking out in West Cork. ‘We have lots of work to do as we progress to represent West Cork in the national finals in May,’ said Maximillian, ‘and we are looking forward to making space for new West Cork and Irish-inspired gifts which we think will be well received at home and abroad.’

Other prize winners on the day included Jella Smile (innovation award) from Skibbereen Community School; Bagged Bling (best sales) Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty; Cre Creations (best marketing), Ardscoil Phobail Bantry; Clear Cut Jewellery (social media award), Ardscoil Phobail Bantry; Jewellery Dished, (best business plan) Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty; while Rock Paper Seed from Ardscoil Phobail Bantry took the sustainability award. Cian Wilson from Clonakilty Community College was named Entrepreneur of the Future.  

Kevin Curran, head of enterprise at Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (Cork North and West) said it was  extremely encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm among the students.

He thanked judges Tim Casey, Cork Grassland Services; Maeve Buckley, AIB Skibbereen and Fiona Ryan, Ludgate Hub for giving so generously of their time to choose this year’s winners. 

