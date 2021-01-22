Covid sparks Ruben’s creative clay project

A CREATIVE kid from Ballydehob has put a smile on the faces of people walking through the village and near its famous 12-Arch Bridge.

Ruben Brady-Rooney (9) got a bit of help from his dad, Colm, to create some crazy heads out of clay.

Together, they painted them in vivid shades and hid them in secret nooks and crannies for people to find while out for a stroll.

If people walk from Levis’ on Greenmount Road and take the pathway down to the Community Hall, and cross over the 12-Arch Bridge, they should be able to spot some of the fearsome looking fellows.

Such is the delight that the heads have created that Ruben has gone into production and plans to make many more.

‘The pandemic has sparked his creative side,’ said Muireann Brady, his mother.

‘It started after he got some clay for Christmas. He sat down at the kitchen table with his dad and this was what they came up with.

‘On our beach walks, they picked shells and stones and used them to make eyes, while bits of rope and moss and lichen were used for their hair.’

The hope is that other children will be inspired to add their own creations – whatever they might be.