Covid and flu infections are on rise in West Cork this Christmas

HEATHCARE workers are braced for significant increases in influenza and respiratory illness in the coming days with high levels circulating in the community.

Emergency departments in the South West are seeing ‘significant increases’ in people presenting with respiratory illnesses.

‘We are seeing an increase in Flu, Covid and RSV circulating in the community, with a doubling of Influenza and RSV cases noted over a one-week period,’ said a HSE South West spokesperson.

Medics are reiterating the winter vaccination message, warning the impact of flu in the community has a direct impact on the capacity of health services, both in hospitals and in primary and community care settings.

‘Influenza hospitalisations are mainly impacting older adults, young children, and those with underlying conditions. We need to ensure we look after those most vulnerable in our communities,’ said HSE South West regional executive officer Dr Andy Phillips.

‘I am asking those who are eligible for free winter vaccines, to please avail of your vaccinations immediately. This winter, we expect an increase in demand placed on our health service, and we need to ensure that our Emergency Departments care for those who are seriously ill or injured.’