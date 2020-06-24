Covid-19 Wednesday: six more deaths, five new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Wednesday, June 24th, been informed that a total of six people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,726 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 23rd June the HPSC has been notified of five confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

As of midnight on June 21st, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of COVID-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.”

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.