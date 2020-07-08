Covid-19 Wednesday: no new deaths, 11 new cases

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,738*.

As of midnight Tuesday 7th July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 25,542** confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing. Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay.’

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets again tomorrow.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 1,738 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,542 confirmed cases reflects this.

