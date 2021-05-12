News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 8 deaths, 448 new cases

May 12th, 2021 6:38 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified, three occurred in March, two occurred in February and three in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 213 are men / 230 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old
  • 229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 109 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,376,583 people have received their first dose
  • 506,052 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 254,013 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 11MAY2021) 5 day moving average (06MAY2021 – 11MAY2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021) New Cases during last 14 days (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021)
Ireland 448 425.6 129.7 6,175
Kildare 35 35.4 251.7 560
Donegal 12 27.0 240.6 383
Dublin 229 207.2 198.2 2,670
Roscommon 11 10.0 195.2 126
Westmeath 8 9.2 173.5 154
Meath 38 19.4 149.2 291
Cavan 10 6.0 144.4 110
Monaghan 12 6.0 112.4 69
Limerick 16 15.0 110.3 215
Louth 15 6.8 107.8 139
Tipperary <5 5.8 98.4 157
Cork 34 27.2 90.4 491
Offaly <5 4.4 85.9 67
Longford 0 0.6 85.6 35
Carlow <5 3.2 84.3 48
Galway <5 9.2 72.1 186
Waterford <5 5.0 68.0 79
Wicklow <5 5.0 66.0 94
Wexford 6 10.2 58.8 88
Leitrim 0 0.4 53.1 17
Kilkenny <5 3.4 43.3 43
Clare <5 3.6 40.4 48
Laois <5 1.8 37.8 32
Mayo 0 3.0 33.7 44
Kerry 0 0.8 14.2 21
Sligo 0 0.0 12.2 8

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence rate is 62
  • 5-day moving average is 426

 

 

 

