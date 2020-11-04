News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 8 deaths, 444 new cases

November 4th, 2020 5:50 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 2pm today 310 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There were 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,930 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 3rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 63,483* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 208 are men / 235 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free Covid-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.’

‘By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,483 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s cases

(to midnight 03NOV2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(21OCT2020 to 03NOV2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(21OCT2020 to 03NOV2020)
IRELAND 444 212.7 10,127
Cavan <5 364.9 278
Meath 20 323.0 630
Donegal 16 286.4 456
Sligo 6 283.8 186
Westmeath 12 263.6 234
Carlow <5 245.9 140
Cork 48 243.7 1,323
Galway 36 243.4 628
Limerick 28 227.8 444
Roscommon 12 223.1 144
Louth 11 221.9 286
Dublin 158 211.5 2,849
Monaghan <5 208.5 128
Mayo 11 195.4 255
Waterford 5 194.5 226
Clare 5 187.7 223
Kildare 15 186.5 415
Longford <5 185.9 76
Kerry 20 179.4 265
Laois <5 177.1 150
Kilkenny 11 136.0 135
Tipperary 11 130.4 208
Wexford <5 123.6 185
Offaly <5 118.0 92
Wicklow 7 104.6 149
Leitrim <5 68.7 22

 

