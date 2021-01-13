Covid-19 Wednesday: 63 deaths, 3,569 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 63 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

5 of these deaths occurred in November 2020, 1 of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 56 occurred in January 2021. The date of death for one reported death remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 2,460 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 12th January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 159,144* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,616 are men / 1,924 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

1,119 are in Dublin, 416 in Cork, 200 in Galway, 182 in Louth, 169 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,483 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,770 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. There were 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.’

‘The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.’

‘At this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to COVID-19.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 confirmed cases. The figure of 159,144 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 January 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 12Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (30Dec2020 to 12Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (30Dec2020 to 12Jan2021) Ireland 3,569 1448.8 68,990 Monaghan 98 2738.4 1,681 Louth 182 2323.0 2,994 Limerick 165 2068.3 4,031 Waterford 169 1841.2 2,139 Wexford 123 1746.6 2,615 Mayo 129 1688.0 2,203 Dublin 1,119 1634.1 22,017 Carlow 35 1556.2 886 Clare 59 1519.1 1,805 Cavan 66 1499.2 1,142 Cork 416 1496.9 8,126 Donegal 136 1481.9 2,359 Kilkenny 59 1205.3 1,196 Meath 73 1186.4 2,314 Sligo 14 1113.9 730 Kerry 65 1111.0 1,641 Kildare 135 1073.7 2,389 Galway 200 1049.0 2,707 Offaly 66 1021.0 796 Roscommon 27 1014.8 655 Longford 28 976.2 399 Laois 45 941.0 797 Tipperary 35 912.5 1,456 Westmeath 51 757.0 672 Wicklow 71 712.0 1,014 Leitrim <5 705.3 226

The 7 day incidence is 799.1

The 5-day moving average is 4,659