Covid-19 Wednesday: 61 deaths, 2,488 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 58* deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 41-100 years.

There has been a total of 2,768** Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 19th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,488 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 179,324*** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,090 are men / 1,383 are women

51% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 44 years old

726 in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,923 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11am. There were 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of Covid-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

‘The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

‘If you are Covid positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*There are 3 deaths where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,768 deaths reflects this

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 179,324 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 19Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 19Jan2021) Ireland 2,488 1,222.8 58,227 Monaghan 91 2,264.4 1,390 Waterford 95 1,792.1 2,082 Louth 48 1,741.9 2,245 Wexford 23 1,695.1 2,538 Carlow 50 1,605.4 914 Limerick 133 1,594.2 3,107 Mayo 87 1,550.1 2,023 Dublin 726 1,340.4 18,060 Clare 46 1,285.2 1,527 Cork 314 1,280.4 6,951 Donegal 84 1,189.8 1,894 Cavan 55 1,140.8 869 Galway 148 1,041.6 2,688 Meath 130 1,012.6 1,975 Kilkenny 31 990.6 983 Tipperary 76 970.8 1,549 Kildare 112 933.9 2,078 Roscommon 12 866.1 559 Laois 38 851.3 721 Offaly 32 806.8 629 Kerry 53 796.2 1,176 Wicklow 33 671.2 956 Sligo 25 656.1 430 Westmeath 29 588.0 522 Longford 11 516.2 211 Leitrim 6 468.1 150

5-day moving average 2,556

7-day incidence 424.8