Covid-19 Wednesday: 6 deaths, 269 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,033* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

123 are men / 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There were 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death. The figure of 2,033 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 24NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (11NOV2020 to 24NOV2020) Ireland 269 105.5 5,026 Donegal 16 222.4 354 Louth 20 208.7 269 Limerick 25 188.8 368 Waterford <5 140.3 163 Roscommon 0 128.6 83 Dublin 88 117.4 1,582 Meath 12 115.4 225 Westmeath <5 108.1 96 Offaly <5 105.2 82 Longford 7 102.8 42 Monaghan <5 102.6 63 Kilkenny <5 101.8 101 Cavan 6 90.6 69 Tipperary <5 86.5 138 Mayo 6 85.8 112 Cork 42 84.6 459 Kildare 10 80.4 179 Clare <5 80.0 95 Wicklow 12 76.5 109 Carlow <5 72.0 41 Sligo 0 64.1 42 Galway <5 62.0 160 Leitrim 0 56.2 18 Laois 5 54.3 46 Kerry 5 52.8 78 Wexford 0 34.7 52

