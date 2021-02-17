Covid-19 Wednesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to Covd-19.

Of these deaths, 34 occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

There has been a total of 4,036* Covd-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 16th February, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 211,751** confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are male/ 323 are female

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.***

As of 8am today, 831 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. There were 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 14th February, 271,942 doses of Covd-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

‘Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covd-19.

‘This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covd-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,036 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,751 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 16Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 16Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (03Feb2021 to 16Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (03Feb2021 to 16Feb2021) Ireland 650 816 261.7 12,460 Monaghan 14 16 449.6 276 Offaly 23 23 375.8 293 Dublin 192 315 350.9 4,728 Galway 53 83 328.2 847 Carlow 7 9 326.7 186 Laois 24 18 305.8 259 Louth 21 26 304.9 393 Meath 50 36 298.9 583 Waterford 10 21 292.7 340 Cavan 9 11 282.2 215 Kildare 46 39 271.9 605 Limerick 45 35 267.8 522 Mayo 17 25 258.2 337 Wexford 6 24 257.8 386 Longford 19 7 256.9 105 Westmeath 10 16 247.8 220 Donegal 12 15 180.3 287 Leitrim 0 5 152.9 49 Tipperary 24 18 152.3 243 Sligo <5 6 149.5 98 Cork 46 31 147.5 801 Wicklow 9 11 143.2 204 Clare 6 14 142.2 169 Roscommon <5 5 122.4 79 Kilkenny 5 6 112.9 112 Kerry 0 2 83.3 123

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.