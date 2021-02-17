Covid-19 Wednesday: 57 deaths, 650 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to Covd-19.
Of these deaths, 34 occurred in February, 21 in January, 1 in December and 1 in November.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.
There has been a total of 4,036* Covd-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 16th February, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 211,751** confirmed cases in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 325 are male/ 323 are female
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.***
As of 8am today, 831 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. There were 49 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of 14th February, 271,942 doses of Covd-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 180,192 people have received their first dose
- 91,750 people have received their second dose
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.
‘Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covd-19.
News
Feb, 2021
Housing boom for West Cork; Bandon homes flooded with sewage; Bantry Clon chosen as vaccination hubs; The Rise of Orla Finn; Small Mick was Skibbs greatest footballer; Emma Connolly on why shes giving up giving up for lent
Read more
‘This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.’
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covd-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,036 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,751 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 16Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 16Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (03Feb2021 to 16Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (03Feb2021 to 16Feb2021)
|Ireland
|650
|816
|261.7
|12,460
|Monaghan
|14
|16
|449.6
|276
|Offaly
|23
|23
|375.8
|293
|Dublin
|192
|315
|350.9
|4,728
|Galway
|53
|83
|328.2
|847
|Carlow
|7
|9
|326.7
|186
|Laois
|24
|18
|305.8
|259
|Louth
|21
|26
|304.9
|393
|Meath
|50
|36
|298.9
|583
|Waterford
|10
|21
|292.7
|340
|Cavan
|9
|11
|282.2
|215
|Kildare
|46
|39
|271.9
|605
|Limerick
|45
|35
|267.8
|522
|Mayo
|17
|25
|258.2
|337
|Wexford
|6
|24
|257.8
|386
|Longford
|19
|7
|256.9
|105
|Westmeath
|10
|16
|247.8
|220
|Donegal
|12
|15
|180.3
|287
|Leitrim
|0
|5
|152.9
|49
|Tipperary
|24
|18
|152.3
|243
|Sligo
|<5
|6
|149.5
|98
|Cork
|46
|31
|147.5
|801
|Wicklow
|9
|11
|143.2
|204
|Clare
|6
|14
|142.2
|169
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|122.4
|79
|Kilkenny
|5
|6
|112.9
|112
|Kerry
|0
|2
|83.3
|123
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.