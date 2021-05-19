News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 503 new cases

May 19th, 2021 6:08 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

AS of midnight, Tuesday 18th May, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 503* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There were 38 patients in ICU and 101 in hospital.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

