Covid-19 Wednesday: 329 new cases

AS of midnight, Tuesday June 15th, the Department of Health is reporting 329 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 57 in hospital, 19 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 16th, 2021 6:29 PM
