Covid-19 Wednesday: 1408 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,408* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 152 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Currently, 2% of cases are being hospitalised. We know that we would be experiencing many more cases and hospitalisations were it not for the great progress being made in taking up vaccination. We need to keep this up as we move to vaccinate the remaining, mostly younger, cohorts of our population. The more people vaccinated in this country, the less opportunity Covid-19 has to inflict severe illness and disruption on us. If you are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination and have yet to register, please do so as soon as possible.

‘If you are waiting to be fully vaccinated, please continue to follow the public health advice; manage your social contacts, meet outdoors, stay 2m apart, wear masks, wash/sanitize hands regularly and avoid non-essential travel abroad. If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said vaccination is having a very positive impact on the risk profile of Covid-19 in Ireland. ‘As more people get fully vaccinated we can expect to see a higher proportion of cases in fully vaccinated people. This does not mean that vaccines are not working and, for those who have been fully vaccinated, their risk of severe illness or hospitalisation as result of Covid-19 is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.

‘It is vital that as many people as possible take the opportunity to get vaccinated in the weeks ahead – both for their own protection and for the protection of their families and friends. Walk-in centres for vaccination will open this weekend – please take the opportunity to get vaccinated.’

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: ‘Today we are reporting 1,408 cases of Covid-19 with a median age of 24. The current trajectory of the more transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people remain at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

‘The pace at which our vaccination programme is operating means that it will not be long before you can avail of a vaccine. In the meantime, unvaccinated people should take all public health precautions to avoid contracting the disease.’

Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee examined and recommended the use of mRNA vaccines for 12-15 year olds. ‘Clinical trials estimated efficacy of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as 100% in these age groups, making them extremely effective in preventing infection in this age cohort. I would strongly encourage those aged 12-15 years of age with underlying medical conditions, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs, or with an immunocompromised adult to accept vaccination as soon as it is offered.’

Dr Cillian De Gascun, medical virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said that with more than 90% of all cases now caused by the more transmissible Delta variant, it’s vital we continue to exercise individual caution until each of us is fully vaccinated.