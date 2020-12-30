Covid-19 Wednesday: 13 additional deaths and 1,718 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Wednesday been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,226 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, December 29th, the HPSC has been notified of 1,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

853 are men / 863 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

358 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; ““Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 29Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Dec2020 to 29Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (16Dec2020 to 29Dec2020) Ireland 1,718 272.7 12,987 Donegal 150 520.1 828 Monaghan 44 514.8 316 Louth 155 497.3 641 Limerick 83 406.4 792 Wexford 53 381.4 571 Kilkenny 57 310.4 308 Dublin 358 308.5 4,157 Cavan 66 298.0 227 Kerry 30 295.2 436 Sligo 32 271.6 178 Meath 96 269.2 525 Laois 23 237.3 201 Carlow 19 237.1 135 Cork 164 234.7 1,274 Mayo 66 209.2 273 Kildare 44 203.6 453 Waterford 26 185.9 216 Galway 112 183.3 473 Clare 40 180.1 214 Westmeath 29 167.8 149 Wicklow 20 141.8 202 Roscommon 7 123.9 80 Tipperary 23 115.3 184 Offaly 14 106.5 83 Longford <5 100.3 41 Leitrim <5 93.6 30