Covid-19 Tuesday: there have been 44 more deaths, 388 new cases

The Department of Health has said it has been informed of 44 new deaths related to Covid-19 and 388 new cases.
This brings the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures) and
388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.
There are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
The locations of the 44 deaths are:
|East of Ireland
|37
|West of Ireland
|2
|North-west of Ireland
|2
|South of Ireland
|3
Breakdown of the 44 deaths:
26 females and 18 males
the median age of the people who died was 87
33 people had underlying health conditions
There have now been 730 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Breakdown:
363 (49.7%) deaths occurred in a hospital setting;
47 (6.4%) occurred in Intensive Care Units (ICU);
396 males (54%) and 333 females (46%);
And the median age was 83
