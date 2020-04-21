Covid-19 Tuesday: there have been 44 more deaths, 388 new cases

The Department of Health has said it has been informed of 44 new deaths related to Covid-19 and 388 new cases.

This brings the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures) and

388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The locations of the 44 deaths are:

East of Ireland 37 West of Ireland 2 North-west of Ireland 2 South of Ireland 3

Breakdown of the 44 deaths:

26 females and 18 males

the median age of the people who died was 87

33 people had underlying health conditions

There have now been 730 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Breakdown:

363 (49.7%) deaths occurred in a hospital setting;

47 (6.4%) occurred in Intensive Care Units (ICU);

396 males (54%) and 333 females (46%);

And the median age was 83