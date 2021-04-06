News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 9 deaths, 443 new cases

April 6th, 2021 5:25 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, three occurred in January, two in February, three in March and one in April.

There has been a total of 4,727 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 5th April, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 238,907* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 239 are men / 203 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 261 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 660,800 people have received their first dose
  • 271,524 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,907 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 5th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 5Apr2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 5Apr 2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 5Apr 2021)
Ireland 443 463 157.1 7482
Offaly 11 15 407.9 318
Westmeath 10 13 260.2 231
Donegal 17 18 246.2 392
Laois 12 16 244.4 207
Dublin 208 213 240.1 3,235
Kildare 24 27 218.9 487
Cavan 8 9 200.9 153
Meath 20 20 193.8 378
Louth 8 13 162.9 210
Longford <5 3 156.6 64
Tipperary 13 10 129.7 207
Wexford 8 9 122.2 183
Wicklow 14 15 116.6 166
Roscommon <5 5 100.7 65
Mayo 8 7 97.3 127
Limerick 9 6 91.3 178
Monaghan 6 5 89.6 55
Galway 12 14 86.8 224
Waterford 6 5 69.7 81
Leitrim <5 1 65.5 21
Cork 32 27 58 315
Clare <5 3 54.7 65
Carlow 0 1 42.2 24
Kilkenny 0 1 32.2 32
Kerry 5 5 31.1 46
Sligo <5 2 27.5 18

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence rate is 73.2
  • 5 day moving average is 463

 

 

