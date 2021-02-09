News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 68 deaths, 556 new cases

February 9th, 2021 6:25 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of today's notified deaths, 50  occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and 2 in December*.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,752** Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,940*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 284 are men / 268 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 39 years old
  • 163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties****

 

As of 8am today, 1,104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. There were 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 152,652 people have received their first dose
  • 84,344 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

 

*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 3,752 deaths reflects this.

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 13 cases. The figure of 204,940 cases reflects this.

****County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

7 day incidence 138.8

 

5-day moving average 856

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)
Ireland 556 856 319.0 15,189
Monaghan <5 22 651.6 400
Carlow 8 14 451.4 257
Waterford 29 27 445.9 518
Wexford 27 37 408.1 611
Louth 21 27 406.6 524
Dublin 163 303 396.8 5,346
Mayo 14 25 350.9 458
Meath 20 40 333.8 651
Galway 38 42 330.5 853
Offaly 18 14 318.1 248
Limerick 45 38 317.6 619
Kildare 29 39 300.7 669
Donegal 20 26 297.8 474
Cavan 11 16 288.8 220
Longford <5 8 288.7 118
Laois 10 16 286.9 243
Westmeath 8 16 245.6 218
Sligo <5 8 238 156
Cork 34 65 234.5 1,273
Wicklow 22 18 226.8 323
Tipperary 6 14 203.1 324
Clare 8 12 166.6 198
Leitrim 0 2 149.8 48
Kilkenny 6 9 148.1 147
Kerry 10 12 140.8 208
Roscommon <5 6 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.