Covid-19 Tuesday: 68 deaths, 556 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of today's notified deaths, 50 occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and 2 in December*.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,752** Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,940*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

284 are men / 268 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties****

As of 8am today, 1,104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. There were 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

152,652 people have received their first dose

84,344 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 3,752 deaths reflects this.

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 13 cases. The figure of 204,940 cases reflects this.

****County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7 day incidence 138.8

5-day moving average 856

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021) Ireland 556 856 319.0 15,189 Monaghan <5 22 651.6 400 Carlow 8 14 451.4 257 Waterford 29 27 445.9 518 Wexford 27 37 408.1 611 Louth 21 27 406.6 524 Dublin 163 303 396.8 5,346 Mayo 14 25 350.9 458 Meath 20 40 333.8 651 Galway 38 42 330.5 853 Offaly 18 14 318.1 248 Limerick 45 38 317.6 619 Kildare 29 39 300.7 669 Donegal 20 26 297.8 474 Cavan 11 16 288.8 220 Longford <5 8 288.7 118 Laois 10 16 286.9 243 Westmeath 8 16 245.6 218 Sligo <5 8 238 156 Cork 34 65 234.5 1,273 Wicklow 22 18 226.8 323 Tipperary 6 14 203.1 324 Clare 8 12 166.6 198 Leitrim 0 2 149.8 48 Kilkenny 6 9 148.1 147 Kerry 10 12 140.8 208 Roscommon <5 6 131.7 85

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.