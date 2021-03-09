Covid-19 Tuesday: 30 deaths, 311 confirmed cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 12 occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and one is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

159 are men / 149 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 397 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

373,149 people have received their first dose

149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,957 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 08Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 08Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 08Mar2021) Ireland 311 466 161.3 7683 Longford <5 9 403.7 165 Offaly 10 15 330.9 258 Westmeath 9 9 243.3 216 Dublin 135 211 235.3 3170 Meath 12 27 212.8 415 Limerick 18 21 205.7 401 Louth 14 14 204.1 263 Kildare 29 24 171.2 381 Laois <5 6 157 133 Mayo 10 12 150.9 197 Carlow <5 4 149.3 85 Donegal 0 11 148.2 236 Galway 12 16 142.2 367 Tipperary <5 13 134.8 215 Clare <5 5 108.6 129 Monaghan 0 4 105.9 65 Waterford 8 6 97.3 113 Roscommon <5 3 91.4 59 Cavan 0 3 90.6 69 Wicklow <5 11 90.6 129 Sligo 0 4 74.8 49 Wexford 9 8 71.5 107 Kerry <5 6 67 99 Leitrim 0 0 59.3 19 Cork 21 18 53.6 291 Kilkenny <5 3 52.4 52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.