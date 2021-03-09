News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 30 deaths, 311 confirmed cases

March 9th, 2021 5:44 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of cases notified today, 135 were in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths, 12 occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and one is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 159 are men / 149 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 397 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 373,149 people have received their first dose
  • 149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,957 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 08Mar2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 08Mar2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 08Mar2021)
Ireland 311 466 161.3 7683
Longford <5 9 403.7 165
Offaly 10 15 330.9 258
Westmeath 9 9 243.3 216
Dublin 135 211 235.3 3170
Meath 12 27 212.8 415
Limerick 18 21 205.7 401
Louth 14 14 204.1 263
Kildare 29 24 171.2 381
Laois <5 6 157 133
Mayo 10 12 150.9 197
Carlow <5 4 149.3 85
Donegal 0 11 148.2 236
Galway 12 16 142.2 367
Tipperary <5 13 134.8 215
Clare <5 5 108.6 129
Monaghan 0 4 105.9 65
Waterford 8 6 97.3 113
Roscommon <5 3 91.4 59
Cavan 0 3 90.6 69
Wicklow <5 11 90.6 129
Sligo 0 4 74.8 49
Wexford 9 8 71.5 107
Kerry <5 6 67 99
Leitrim 0 0 59.3 19
Cork 21 18 53.6 291
Kilkenny <5 3 52.4 52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 70.1
  • 5-day moving average 466

 

 

