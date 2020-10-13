Covid-19 Tuesday: 3 deaths, 811 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,830 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 12th October the HPSC has been notified of 811 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 44,159* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

415 are men / 396 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: ‘We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.’

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 44,159 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 12/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 12/10/20) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 12/10/20) NATIONAL 811 177.2 8,436 Cavan 22 412.2 314 Donegal 23 354.9 565 Monaghan <5 312.8 192 Clare 50 303.0 360 Meath 36 213.8 417 Cork 141 199.1 1,081 Longford 5 195.7 80 Sligo 8 187.7 123 Limerick 39 183.2 357 Roscommon <5 182.8 118 Dublin 190 180.9 2,438 Kildare 41 168.1 374 Galway 39 165.5 427 Wexford 62 160.3 240 Westmeath 13 158.8 141 Offaly 8 146.2 114 Kerry 51 144.9 215 Laois <5 139.3 118 Leitrim <5 137.3 44 Louth <5 114.8 148 Kilkenny 15 97.8 97 Wicklow 15 92.0 131 Mayo 9 80.5 105 Tipperary 15 77.7 124 Carlow 6 75.5 43 Waterford 7 66.3 77