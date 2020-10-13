News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 3 deaths, 811 new cases

October 13th, 2020 6:38 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of today's cases, there are 190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, and 50 in Clare. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,830 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 12th October the HPSC has been notified of 811 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 44,159* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 415 are men / 396 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

 

As of 2pm today 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: ‘We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.’

 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 44,159 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s Cases

(to midnight 12/10/20)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(14 days to midnight 12/10/20)

 

 New Cases during last 14 days

(14 days to midnight 12/10/20)
NATIONAL 811 177.2 8,436
Cavan 22 412.2 314
Donegal 23 354.9 565
Monaghan <5 312.8 192
Clare 50 303.0 360
Meath 36 213.8 417
Cork 141 199.1 1,081
Longford 5 195.7 80
Sligo 8 187.7 123
Limerick 39 183.2 357
Roscommon <5 182.8 118
Dublin 190 180.9 2,438
Kildare 41 168.1 374
Galway 39 165.5 427
Wexford 62 160.3 240
Westmeath 13 158.8 141
Offaly 8 146.2 114
Kerry 51 144.9 215
Laois <5 139.3 118
Leitrim <5 137.3 44
Louth <5 114.8 148
Kilkenny 15 97.8 97
Wicklow 15 92.0 131
Mayo 9 80.5 105
Tipperary 15 77.7 124
Carlow 6 75.5 43
Waterford 7 66.3 77

 

 

