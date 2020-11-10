Covid-19 Tuesday: 16 deaths, 270 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,963* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 9th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 65,889** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

123 are men / 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

82 in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There were 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

‘To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,963 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 40 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,889 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 09 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 09NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (27OCT2020 to 09NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (27OCT2020 to 09NOV2020) IRELAND 270 151.5 7,212 Donegal 21 284.6 453 Limerick 17 209.3 408 Meath 14 203.0 396 Roscommon 18 173.5 112 Westmeath <5 171.2 152 Dublin 82 162.6 2,191 Cork 8 159.9 868 Louth 12 155.2 200 Sligo <5 152.6 100 Laois 7 152.3 129 Longford <5 149.2 61 Mayo <5 147.9 193 Kerry <5 141.5 209 Cavan 6 140.5 107 Clare 7 132.1 157 Kilkenny 8 131.0 130 Carlow <5 130.0 74 Waterford 11 130.0 151 Monaghan <5 125.4 77 Tipperary 17 124.1 198 Kildare 12 116.0 258 Galway <5 108.9 281 Offaly <5 106.5 83 Wicklow <5 77.2 110 Wexford <5 68.1 102 Leitrim <5 37.4 12