Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,470 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,470 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 367 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 7th, 2021 4:35 PM
Share this article
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,470 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 367 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
7 hours ago
News
2 hours ago