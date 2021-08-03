Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,015 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,015 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 178 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Public health doctors around the country are reporting that outbreaks are being notified to them that originated in symptomatic people attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends.

‘Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19. Together as a country, we need to keep on top of all the positive behaviours that limit the spread of disease, and integral to this is staying at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms.

‘Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold/flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell/taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community.

‘The uplifting scenes we saw over the bank holiday weekend as thousands of our young people received their Covid-19 vaccines at the HSE's walk-in vaccination centres were extremely encouraging.

‘Young people have had an exceptionally difficult time throughout the pandemic. Their willingness to come out to get vaccinated in droves is another example of the resilience they have shown throughout this challenging time. It is this same spirit of solidarity, commitment to keeping our whole community safe by getting vaccinated, and keeping to the basic safe measures such as staying at home if you feel unwell that will ultimately be our pathway out of this pandemic.’