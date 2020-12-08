Covid-19 Tuesday: 1 death, 215 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,097* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 7th December, the HPSC has been notified of 215 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,682* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

95 are men / 119 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 210 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination.

‘While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

‘Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 2,097 reflects this.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 74,682 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 07Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Nov2020 to 07Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (24Nov2020 to 07Dec2020) Ireland 215 80.2 3,818 Donegal 22 220.5 351 Kilkenny 15 178.4 177 Louth 14 158.3 204 Limerick 11 138.5 270 Monaghan <5 118.9 73 Wicklow 8 118 168 Carlow 5 117.7 67 Dublin 74 94.6 1,275 Longford <5 90.5 37 Tipperary 9 81.5 130 Mayo 6 75.1 98 Waterford 6 72.3 84 Offaly 0 65.4 51 Cavan <5 61.7 47 Laois <5 56.7 48 Galway 7 55.4 143 Kildare 6 51.2 114 Meath 5 50.8 99 Roscommon <5 49.6 32 Cork 7 35.2 191 Clare <5 32.8 39 Sligo 0 30.5 20 Kerry <5 29.8 44 Westmeath <5 24.8 22 Wexford <5 19.4 29 Leitrim 0 15.6 5

