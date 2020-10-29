Covid-19 Thursday: 6 deaths, 866 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,902 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 28th October, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 60,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

428 are men / 438 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.’

‘Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.’

‘I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.’

The Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit payment is for workers and the self-employed who cannot work in the short term because they have been medically certified to self-isolate or are ill due to COVID-19. More details are available here.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 28OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15OCT2020 to 28OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (15OCT2020 to 28OCT2020) IRELAND 866 292.1 13,907 Cavan 19 753.5 574 Meath 44 561.9 1,096 Westmeath 10 404.4 359 Sligo 7 401.3 263 Galway 54 354.6 915 Cork 166 331.4 1,799 Carlow 6 323.2 184 Donegal 56 317.2 505 Monaghan 6 309.5 190 Limerick 35 307.3 599 Louth 25 295.6 381 Kildare 32 290.3 647 Longford 5 281.4 115 Kerry 21 270.8 400 Wexford 29 258.5 387 Clare 20 255.0 303 Dublin 242 253.5 3,415 Mayo 10 246.7 322 Roscommon <5 232.4 150 Laois 11 230.2 195 Waterford 24 228.1 265 Offaly 10 224.5 175 Leitrim <5 174.8 56 Kilkenny 5 170.3 169 Wicklow 11 148.1 211 Tipperary 15 145.4 232