Covid-19 Thursday: 465 new cases

AS of midnight, Wednesday June 2nd, the Department of Health is reporting 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 84 in hospital, there are 30 in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 3rd, 2021 6:08 PM
Share this article
AS of midnight, Wednesday June 2nd, the Department of Health is reporting 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 84 in hospital, there are 30 in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
4 hours ago
News
5 hours ago
News
9 hours ago
News
4 hours ago
News
5 hours ago
Sport
8 hours ago