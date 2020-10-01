Covid-19 Thursday: 4 deaths, 442 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 people with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,806* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 30 September, the HPSC has been notified of 442 confirmed cases. There is now a total of 36,597 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

225 are men / 217 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,806 reflects this.

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features an interview with Save Our Skibbereen campaigner Brendan McCarthy, on the first anniversary of the campaign’s victory over a proposed plastics factory in the town. The school principal also talks about coping with Covid in our schools, and how the festival circuit has been impacted by the pandemic.