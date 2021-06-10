Covid-19 Thursday: 398 new cases

AS of midnight, Wednesday June 9th, the Department of Health is reporting 398 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 70 in hospital, 23 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 10th, 2021 5:59 PM
