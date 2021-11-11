Covid-19 Thursday: 3,680 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,680 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 543 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 97 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
November 11th, 2021 5:21 PM
