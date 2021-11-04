THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 458 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
November 4th, 2021 6:26 PM
