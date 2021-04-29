Covid-19 Thursday: 3 deaths, 474 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,899 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 248,326* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 239 are men / 232 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties**.
As of 8am today, 155 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 1,041,284 people have received their first dose
- 411,150 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 248,326 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 28Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 28Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021)
|Ireland
|474
|426
|124.6
|5,935
|Donegal
|36
|39
|295.9
|471
|Kildare
|39
|41
|218.9
|487
|Westmeath
|19
|16
|189.3
|168
|Offaly
|8
|8
|175.7
|137
|Dublin
|167
|156
|175.6
|2,366
|Longford
|9
|3
|163.9
|67
|Meath
|29
|23
|163.6
|319
|Tipperary
|22
|19
|152.3
|243
|Leitrim
|8
|4
|146.7
|47
|Limerick
|19
|18
|122.6
|239
|Louth
|6
|7
|112.5
|145
|Cavan
|8
|8
|105.0
|80
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|93.1
|53
|Monaghan
|6
|6
|88.0
|54
|Galway
|28
|17
|86.8
|224
|Wicklow
|<5
|9
|85.0
|121
|Laois
|<5
|4
|81.5
|69
|Roscommon
|8
|3
|74.4
|48
|Mayo
|8
|5
|69.7
|91
|Sligo
|<5
|2
|58.0
|38
|Waterford
|<5
|6
|57.7
|67
|Cork
|37
|23
|47.5
|258
|Clare
|<5
|3
|40.4
|48
|Wexford
|<5
|1
|28.7
|43
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|24.2
|24
|Kerry
|<5
|1
|19.0
|28
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- the 7-day incidence rate is 63.5
- 5 Day Moving average 426