Covid-19 Thursday: 23,817 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,817 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 941 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.
January 6th, 2022 5:36 PM
