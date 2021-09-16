Covid-19 Thursday: 1,413 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,413 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,395.
September 16th, 2021 5:45 PM
